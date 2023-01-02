A Montgomery local's recipe was among two others that won at a cooking competition sponsored by Alabama Living during the fall Alabama National Fair.
According to Alabama News Center the recipes were based on heritage, with the three winners being of Native American, West African and Irish. The competition was titled "What's Your Heritage?".
The fair was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery.
Joseph Goins of Montgomery won first place for his recipe, "Indian Tacos with Indian Fry Bread".
Nicole Penn of Eclectic won second place with "West African Mock Oxtails".
Mary Lyons of Tallassee was third in place with "Luck of the Irish Cottage Pie".
Read the Alabama News Center story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.