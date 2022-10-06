Police lights stock

A man from Montgomery has turned himself in for allegedly exploiting an elderly person for their money. 

According to Alabama News Network, Nicholas Houston Allen, 35, faces felony charges that could land him between as much as twenty years in prison for each charge. 

He could also be fined $30,000 for each count. 

Allen's indictment accuses him of taking more than $236,000 from a person over 65 years old by deception, intimidation or threat of force. 

