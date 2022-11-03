A 25-year-old man died on Thursday following a shooting that occurred on Monday in Montgomery.
According to a report from AL.com the victim has been identified as Joshua Snyder. He was found on Monday night at the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road with a gunshot wound and transferred to a hospital.
No suspects have been arrested as the case continues to be investigated.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
