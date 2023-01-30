Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address tomorrow at 6 p.m.
The address will be livestreamed here on the city's Facebook page.
"2022 was one of Montgomery’s best years on record – if not the best – for economic development," said an event page on Facebook.
"More than $1.7 billion was invested in our community with 2,000 announced jobs. Not to mention, Montgomery’s unemployment rate stands at 2.7% -- tied for second lowest in a decade. Mayor Reed will address these and other successes while also discussing his plans for the year ahead and solutions to longstanding challenges."
The address will be delivered at the Montgomery Multiplex at Crampton Bowl on 1037 Pelham Street.
