An employee of the Murphy Family Restaurants of Montgomery McDonald's was recognized along with others during an awards ceremony at the Nashville Field Office Mid-Managers 2022 Summit.
According to a press release there were more than 500 employees from 13 midwestern and southeastern states at the ceremony.
“We could not be prouder to be able to turn this inaugural summit into a reality,” said Gina Wolfe, McDonald’s owner/operator and NFO field alignment chair. “We wanted to create a memorable experience where our mid-managers could learn valuable leadership skills, network with their peers and be celebrated for their hard work. Our mid-managers are special, and we appreciate all that they do to keep the Golden Arches shining bright in their local communities.”
14 mid-managers were recognized with awards, including Amber Eagan from the Montgomery location, as well as Mark McGowan from the Black Family Restaurants of Birmingham.
"I am grateful to have such dedicated and professional team members be a part of my organization," said Gerry Murphy, owner/operator and president of ALFA Business Unit. "We’re McFamily, and all their efforts and excellent customer service help make sure that our McDonald's restaurants are a positive experience in our local community.”
