Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) and Lowndes County Community Life Center will hold "Sew Their Names" tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
"Sew Their Names" uses quilting to memorialize people who were enslaved in the Black Belt region. Sewing experience is not required.
The event is free to attend. MMFA is located at One Museum Drive in Montgomery.
