Stephen "tWITCH' Boss, a native of Montgomery and noted dancer, has passed away at the age of 40.
According to a CNN report, Boss's death was determined by the L.A. County Medical Examiner to be a suicide.
Boss was also known as the DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". Additionally, he was famous for performing on the "So You Think You Can Dance" reality show.
He was a graduate of Lee High School in Montgomery before his career in entertainment. He was married to Allison Holker Boss, also a dancer.
"I’m heartbroken," Ellen DeGeneres stated in a Twitter post. "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.