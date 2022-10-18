In anticipation of freezing temperatures tonight the City of Montgomery has opened a warming center for anyone without shelter or the means for heating.
The center is located at 3446 LeBron Road. Masks, cots and blankets will be provided.
No photo ID is required. Anyone with prescribed medications should bring them and pets are allowed as long as they are in a carrier.
A freeze warning is in effect for the majority of the state overnight.
