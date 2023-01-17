A job fair hosted by the Montgomery Parks and Recreation Department will be held at the Montgomery Multiplex at the Cramton Bowl on Jan 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attendants can meet hiring managers and learn more about job opportunities. Job interviews can be done in person. There will be opportunities for full-time and part-time positions.
For more information the City of Montgomery Parks and Recreation Department can be contacted at 334-625-2300.
