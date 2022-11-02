Police lights stock

Montgomery police have arrested a man who is suspected in killing a 22-year-old man over the weekend. 

The incident occurred on Sunday when the victim, identified as Alonzo Jones, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. 

Police believe that the victim was shot at Eastern Boulevard at Monticello Drive.

The suspect has been identified as Ardarius Jackson, 23, who is being held at the Montgomery Detention Facility. He faces a capital murder charge due to the victim being shot in a car. 

