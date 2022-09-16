Montgomery police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.
According to a report from AL.com first responders were called to the 6000 block of Woodley Avenue where they found a man dead on the scene, having been shot.
The victim has been identified as Dante Gholston.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
