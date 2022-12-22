Montgomery police are seeking the identity of a suspect wanted for a burglary that occurred on Dec. 20.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers the burglary took place at the 8000 block of Vaughan Road at approximately 4 a.m.
The suspect is said to have broken in through the front door and took tobacco products before leaving. The suspect is now wanted for burglary in the third degree.
More photos of the suspect can be seen by visiting 215stop.com.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department's Investigations Department at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.