The Montgomery Police department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of a retail theft on Oct. 21.
The crime happened at around 11 a.m. at the 1000 block of Eastdale Mall.
"The suspect entered the business during regular operating hours, requested to see an item from a display case, once the display case was open, the suspect reached into the case and stole an assorted amount of property from the business," said Central Alabama Crimestopper's website. "The suspect fled the scene. There is no other information available at this time."
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651 or the Montgomery Police Department Investigations at 334-625-2831.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
