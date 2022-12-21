Two suspects of a business robbery in Montgomery have been arrested but a third remains at large, prompting police to seek the public's help in identifying them.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers the robbery occurred on Monday, Dec. 19 at the 4400 block of Troy Highway. The next day police released photos of the wanted suspects.
The two that have been arrested were identified as Deandrea Davis, 35, and Richard Thomas IV, 22. Both have been charged with robbery in the second degree and are being held on a $30,000 bond each at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
The third suspect is a male who can be seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt in one of the photos that police released.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department's Investigations Department at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
