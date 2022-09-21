The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect of a business on Atlanta Highway.
According to a post on Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the burglary occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.
Camera footage captured a person who appears to be a male subject but no other details are known.
Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867), 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867) or by downloading the P3-tips app.
