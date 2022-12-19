Montgomery police are investigating the case of a woman who was stabbed but left with non-life threatening injuries on Eastdale Circle.
According to Alabama News Network the incident took place on Sunday when police were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road.
The victim said that she had been attacked at the 3500 block of Eastdale Circle in Montgomery.
No suspects have been brought into custody so far.
Read the full Alabama News Network report here.
