Montgomery Public Schools has received a donation of $100,000 through the Montgomery chapter of the AFCEA Education Foundation.
'This generous donation strengthens our continued partnership with MPS and enables more students to be exposed to robotics and the variety of career fields in technology," said Eric Sloan, executive director of the Montgomery Education Foundation chapter.
The name of the donor is anonymous but according to an announcement from the foundation, he is a 92-year-old Air Force veteran known as "Sarge".
The funds will allow the foundation to establish robotics programs at Catoma Elementary School, Dalraida Elementary School, Bear Exploration Center, and middle schools McKee, Goodwyn and Capitol Heights.
The funds will also support chemistry programs at Sidney Lanier, Robert E. Lee and Booker T. Washington High Schools.
'This contribution and support of the Montgomery AFCEA Chapter's Education Foundation mission further supports the community, making STEM education a top priority at MPS," said Dr. Melvin Brown, superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools.
