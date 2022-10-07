A fugitive is wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on a warrant charging him with third degree burglary.
The fugitive has been identified as Juwan Jones, 22, and is described as a Black male standing at 6'2" and weighing approximately 180 pounds.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 334-832-4980 or the Montgomery County Fugitive/Extradition Team at 334-832-2579.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
