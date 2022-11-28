A Montgomery high school student has been chosen to play at Carnegie Hall in New York City in February.
According to WSFA Booker T. Washington Magnet High School student Kaylen Miles was selected out of 1,000 applicants.
She has been playing instruments ever since second grade when she began playing guitar. She plays bass clarinet in the high school band.
The band director took notice and nominated her to go to Carnegie Hall for a performance.
A GoFundMe page to support her trip can be found here.
(0) comments
