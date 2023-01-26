Two third graders from Montgomery were the winners of the Share Your Smile photo contest by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Braylen Colvin of LEAD Academy in Montgomery and Cailyn Patterson of Forest Avenue Academic Magnet School were the selected overall winners.
"February is National Children’s Dental Health Month 2023. The theme for this year is 'Brush. Floss. Smile.' State Dental Health Director Dr. Tommy Johnson said.
“We sponsor this annual contest to bring attention to children’s oral health care and to remind everyone of the need to brush and floss their teeth daily. We also want to encourage community water fluoridation and promote the FDA-approved HPV vaccine for children beginning at 9 years of age.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.