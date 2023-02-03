The City of Montgomery will hold several events in honor of Black History Month and the achievements of African Americans.
"The City of Montgomery is proud to honor the history and contributions of African Americans in our community, throughout our state, and nation," said a post on the city's Facebook page."
"This Black History Month, we encourage everyone to reflect on our historical past, present, and future. We are fortunate to have the African American community contribute to our quality of life in a variety of ways, including as neighbors and scholars, teachers, veterans, healthcare professionals, business owners, and community leaders."
Rosa Parks' birthday will be celebrated tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rosa Parks Museum at the Montgomery Troy University campus. Admission is free.
City Hall will host a film about the Western Railway of Alabama presented by the Historic Preservation Commission on Feb. 14.
The City of Montgomery is looking for the best collard greens. The deadline to vote is Feb. 15 and the entries will be placed in a drawing to give a $50 gift card to the winning restaurant.
The Honda Battle of the Bands will be held on Feb. 18 at Alabama State University. See here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.