The City of Montgomery will ring in the new year with an event at the Riverfront Park on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Yung Vokalz and DJ Bubba from WBAM 98.9 FM will provide entertainment. There will be food vendors and a fireworks show.
The Riverfront Park is located at 355 Commerce Street in Montgomery.
