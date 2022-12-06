More than 2,000 kids are expected at the upcoming Edmundite Missions Annual Christmas Party on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures with kids. There will be music, snacks and family activities. Children will receive a gift. Edmudite Missions states that children must be present to receive one.
“We could not be more pleased that Mr. and Mrs. Claus will visit our Christmas party,” said Edmundite Missions President Chad McEachern. “They told me that our community is full of good boys and girls, from newborns to age 18, and that they will be bringing special presents for all of them.”
The party will be held at the Bullock Community and Recreation Center at 1428 Broad Street in Selma.
