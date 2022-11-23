Basketball 2022 is underway at Morgan Academy. Currently, the junior varsity girls are 2-0, the junior varsity boys are 0-2, the varsity girls are 3-1 and the varsity boys are 1-0.
According to Morgan Academy head basketball coach Lebo Jones, on Monday Nov. 14 Morgan Academy played Macon East Academy on the road.
The junior varsity girls defeated Macon East 23 - 12. Hadley Verhoff scored 11 points for Morgan Academy followed by Kylie Calame with seven points.
The junior varsity boys fell to Macon East 34 - 17. Rhett Thomas scored six points for Morgan Academy followed by Patrick Johnson with five points.
The varsity girls defeated Macon East 41 - 31. Bailey Brown and McCann Perkins scored 13 points each for Morgan followed by Emmie Albritton with seven points.
The varsity boys did not play.
Jones reported on Friday Nov. 18 Morgan Academy played Meadowview Christian School on the road.
The junior varsity girls defeated Meadowview 32 - 23. Sarah Moore scored 15points for Morgan followed by Brooke Waters with six points.
The junior varsity boys fell Meadowview 35 - 2. Thomas and J.B. Hale scored one point each for Morgan.
The varsity girls defeated Meadowview 37 - 12. Brown scored 21 for Morgan followed by Perkins with seven points.
The varsity boys defeated Meadowview 49 - 36. Mekhi Thompson and Cole Wilson each scored 13 points for Morgan followed by Teddy Henry with 10.
Jones is the head basketball coach for all Morgan Academy teams.
