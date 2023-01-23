As of Jan. 21, the Morgan Academy junior varsity girls are 9-4, the junior varsity boys are 4-8, the varsity girls are 10-6 overall and 1-3 in region play, and the varsity boys are 6-7 overall and 2-2 in regional play. Junior varsity girls finished in third place in the AISA Class AAA Junior High State Basketball Tournament Jan. 19.
In the Jan. 19 games, the Morgan Academy junior varsity girls defeated Monroe Academy 31-11. Hadley Verhoff scored 11 points followed by Kylie Calame with 10 points.
The Morgan Academy junior varsity boys fell to Monroe Academy 36-24. Rhett Thomas scored 10 points followed by Jay Cosby with 9 points.
The Morgan Academy Lady Senators varsity fell to Monroe Academy 56-44. Bailey Brown scored 33 points followed by Keenan Lee McHugh with 6 points.
The Morgan Academy Senators varsity fell to Monroe Academy 55-35. Teddy Henry scored 10 points followed by Cole Wilson with 7 points.
In the Jan. 21 games, the Morgan Academy junior varsity boys and girls played in the AISA Class AAA Junior High State Basketball Tournament at Lee-Scott Academy where the Morgan Academy junior varsity girls finished in third place.
The Morgan junior varsity girls defeated Fort Dale 40-26. Verhoff scored 14 points followed by Sarah Moore with 11 points. Then the Morgan Academy junior varsity girls fell to Glenwood 34-12. Verhoff scored 4 points followed by Moore with 3 points.
The Morgan Academy junior varsity boys fell to Glenwood 69-20. Thomas scored 5 points followed by Caden Tellier with 4 points.
Morgan Academy plays basketball in AISA Class AAA Region 2 including Bessemer Academy, Clark Prep School, Fort Dale Academy and Monroe Academy.
