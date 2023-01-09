Following AISA basketball action Jan. 5 and 6, Morgan Academy saw its junior varsity girls go 6-3, its junior varsity boys go 3-6, its varsity girls go 9-5 overall and 0-2 in regional play and its varsity boys go 5-6 overall and 1-2 in regional play.
On Jan. 5, the Morgan Academy junior varsity girls defeated Monroe Academy 26-2 with Hadley Verhoff scoring16 points followed by Leighton Grace Bennett with 3 points.
The Morgan Academy junior varsity boys defeated Monroe Academy 35 -14 with Jace Dukes scoring 11 points followed by Rhett Thomas with 7 points.
The Morgan Academy varsity girls lost to Monroe Academy 37-35. Bailey Brown scored 19 points for the Lady Senators followed by McCann Perkins with 7 points.
The Morgan Academy varsity boys fell to Monroe Academy 33-30. Cole Wilson scored 9 points for the Senators followed by Milton Hand with 8 points.
On Jan. 6, the Morgan Academy junior varsity girls fell to Southern Academy 28-19. Verhoff scored 8 points followed by Kylie Calame with 5 points.
The Morgan Academy junior varsity boys defeated Southern Academy 40-30. Caden Tellier scored 16 points followed by Dukes with 9 points.
The Morgan Academy varsity girls defeated Southern Academy 41-38. Brown scored 12 points followed by Keenan Lee McHugh with 11 points.
And the Morgan Academy varsity boys defeated Southern Academy 61-39. Hand scored 19 points followed by Allen Lightfoot with 14 points.
Morgan Academy plays basketball in AISA Class AAA Region 2 including Bessemer Academy, Clark Prep School, Fort Dale Academy and Monroe Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.