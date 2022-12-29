The AISA Class AAA Region 2 Morgan Academy basketball teams saw action the week of Dec. 19, and while the junior varsity girls are 5-2 and junior varsity boys are 1-6, the Lady Senators varsity girls are 8-4 overall and 0-1 in region play, and the Senators varsity boys are 4-5 overall and 1-0 in region play.
On Dec. 19 in away non-region action:
The junior varsity girls defeated Autauga Academy 30-16. Hadley Verhoff scored 14 points followed by Kylie Calame with 6 points.
The junior varsity boys fell to Autauga Academy 27-51. Rhett Thomas scored 9 points followed by Parker Hewston and John Braxton Hale with 8 points each.
The Lady Senators varsity girls defeated Autauga Academy 42-29. Bailey Brown scored 18 points followed by Keenan Lee McHugh with 12 points.
The Senators varsity boys fell to Autauga 41-55. Cole Wilson and Milton Hand both scored 8 points each.
On Dec. 20 in away non-region action:
The Lady Senators varsity girls fell to Lee Scott 20-58. Molly Bohannon and Emmie Albritton both scored 4 points each.
The Senators varsity boys fell to Lee-Scott 38-75. Allen Lightfoot scored 9 points followed by followed by Barron Frazer with 7 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.