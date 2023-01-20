The Morgan Academy JV Girls and Boys Basketball teams have qualified for the AISA State Tournament to be held Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lee-Scott Academy.
At 9 a.m. the Morgan Girls will face Fort Dale. And at 10 a.m. the Morgan boys will face Glenwood.
See the basketball bracket for boys and girls on one page.
