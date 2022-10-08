The 2022 Homecoming Queen for Morgan Academy is Bailey Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Brown.
Brown was crowned by 2021 Homecoming Queen Maggie Holladay at the half of the Autauga Academy AISA Class AAA regional football game played Friday, Oct. 7.
Holladay is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Holladay and is a freshman at Auburn University.
The 2022 Homecoming Court includes:
Freshman maid Kylie Calame, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Calame, escorted by her father; Freshman maid Libby Pearce, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Will Pearce, escorted by her father; Sophomore maid Kaylee Cornell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Cornell, escorted by her father;
Sophomore maid Delaney McHugh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon McHugh, escorted by Stephen Tidwell; Junior maid Anna Grace Ingram, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blake Smith, escorted by her father; Junior maid Claire Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kirk Johnson, escorted by her father;
Senior maid Keenan Lee McHugh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon McHugh, escorted by Tad Lightfoot; Senior maid McCann Perkins, daughter of Mr. William Perkins and Mrs. Tommy Jones, escorted by her father.
