Morgan Academy Math Teams won both Middle School and High School District Competitions on Tuesday.
Both teams advanced to the AISA State Middle/High School Math Competition on Feb. 1 in Montgomery.
Middle School High Scorer:
Tie - Jack Bearden and Ellis Anne McHugh
High School High Scorer:
Hope Holladay
Middle School Sponsor:
Jennifer Brooks
High School Sponsor:
Whitney Holladay
Middle School Team Members:
Jack Bearden
Sarah Brech
Parker Hewston
Patrick Johnson
Ellis Anne McHugh
High School Team Members:
Allen Michael Creech
Matthew Edwards
Keenan Lee McHugh
Anna Drew Haugen
Hope Holladay
John Allen Ingram
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.