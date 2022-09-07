Due to potential storms Friday, the Morgan Academy Senators will host Lee-Scott
Academy in another AISA Class AAA regional contest at home on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
The Senators improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in AISA Class AAA regional play with a 20-0 win over the Valiant Cross Warriors at home on Friday, Sept. 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.