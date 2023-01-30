In varsity basketball action played through Jan. 26, the Morgan Academy Senators are 8-8 overall and 4-2 in region play, and the Lady Senators are 11-8 overall and 1-5 in regional play.
On Jan. 23, the Lady Senators defeated Wilcox Academy 49-23, while the Senators fell to Wilcox Academy by a single point 56-55. For the Lady Senators, Bailey Brown scored 21 points followed by Keenan Lee McHugh and McCann Perkins with 7 points each. For the Senators, Cole Wilson scored 16 points followed by Allen Lightfoot with 14 points.
The Senators and Lady Senators played Fort Dale Academy on Jan. 24 and Clarke Prep School on January 26.
The Senators defeated Fort Dale Academy 38-33. Wilson scored 10 points followed by Teddy Henry with 9 points.
The Lady Senators fell to Fort Dale Academy 62-48. Perkins scored 16 points followed Brown and McHugh with 11 points each.
The Senators defeated Clarke Prep School 52-39. Lightfoot scored 11 points followed by Henry with 10 points. The Lady Senators fell to Clarke Prep School 56-50. Brown scored 26 points followed by McHugh with 14 points.
Morgan Academy plays basketball in AISA Class AAA Region 2, which includes Bessemer Academy, Clark Prep School, Fort Dale Academy and Monroe Academy.
