The Morgan Academy Senators will enter the 2022 AISA Class AAA playoffs on Nov. 4 on a positive note.
The Senators rebounded from a 63-32 region loss to the Glenwood School Gators at home the previous week to defeat the Class AA Pickens Academy Pirates 30-0 on the road on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The Senators, 4-3 in regional play, improved to 6-4 overall. They will face the Autauga Academy Generals as a three seed against a six seed in the playoffs at home.
Following the win over the Pirates in Carrollton, Danny Raines, Morgan Academy head football coach and athletic director, said, “The kids did a great job. It was really a complete performance. We will have a really good Autauga team in the playoffs next Friday. Looking forward to that one.”
The Senators defeated the Autauga Academy Generals 32-7 at home during the regular season.
All the scoring against the Pickens Academy Pirates happened in the first half.
Morgan’s T.B. Clements completed a 41-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lightfoot, and John Allen Ingram ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Clements next completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Rhyne Williams and then connected with Allen Michael Creech for the 2-point conversion to make it a 16-0 lead.
Clements then tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ingram and a pass to Lightfoot for the 2-point conversion to make it 24-0.
And finally, Clements completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Williams to make it a 30-0 lead at the half and final score.
On the night, Clements completed 16 out of 23 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns; Williams had nine catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns; Creech had seven Carries for 79 yards and caught a pass for 2-point conversion; and Ingram had nine Carries for 64 yards and a 2-point conversion, as well as caught a pass for a touchdown.
Perrin Utsey had 16 tackles (10 solos and six assists); Creech had nine tackles (eight solos and one assist); and Teddy Henry had nine tackles (six solos and three assists).
During the 2022 season: Morgan lost to Patrician Academy 48-26 in a non-region contest; defeated Valiant Cross Academy 20-0 in a region contest; lost to Lee-Scott Academy 48-6 in a region contest; defeated Fort Dale Academy 55-20 in a region contest; defeated Wilcox Academy 48-30 in a non-region contest; defeated Bessemer Academy 38-0 in a region contest; defeated Autauga Academy 32-7 in a region contest; lost to Monroe Academy 26-8 in a region contest; lost to Glenwood School 63-32 in a region contest; and defeated Pickens Academy 30-0 in a non-region contest.
