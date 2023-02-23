Morgan Academy Head Varsity Baseball Coach Stephen Clements said he hopes his returning seniors will make up for losing the team’s starting pitcher.
“We lost 90 percent of our pitching, including a dominant arm that had started for us for four years,” Clements said as he looks to the 2023 season. “If we can cut down the walks, then I think we will be able to compete and give ourselves a chance. I am looking to our returning seniors that have played a lot of baseball for us to lead us in the right direction.”
The dominant arm the Senators will be looking to replace was Andrew Thomas, who signed a letter of intent to pitch for Lawson State Community College.
The Senators saw the 2022 season come to an end, losing in an AISA Class AAA round-three playoff double header to Glenwood School last May. And while Clements said that team fought through a lot of adversity and kept fighting, he said, “We finished the season 21-10, and I am super proud.”
Seniors with playing experience include T.B Clements, John Allen Ingram, C.J. Crocker and Clay Beers. Seniors Clements, Ingram and Crocker are returning starters, along with sophomores Barron Frazer and Cade Henderson.
“I am looking forward to working with this team,” Clements said. “They work extremely hard and buy into what we are trying to do. I think we will be able to swing the bat well as the top of our lineup is returning from last season, and I think we will be pretty good defensively.”
Still, Clements said, “We are battling several injuries and having to move people to different positions because of it. But I am excited and looking forward to the season.”
The 2023 baseball season will start Friday, Feb. 24 at home against Wilcox Academy with junior varsity and varsity action slated to begin at 4 p.m.
The 2023 Morgan Academy Senators Varsity Baseball Roster includes:
4 T.B. Clements Sr
6 John Allen Ingram Sr
5 C.J. Crocker Sr
3 Clay Beers Sr
20 Jack Moore Sr
12 Milton Hand Jr
34 Barron Frazier Sop
2 Cade Henderson Soph
9 Harrison Jones Soph
15 Jake Sams Soph
14 Chandler Sheehan Soph
17 Cayden Tellier Fr
8 Speedy Parnell Fr
18 Taylon Siegler Fr
