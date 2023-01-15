Morgan Academy will be closed on Tuesday as cleanup continues from Thursday's tornado and classes will resume on Wednesday.
Headmaster Dr. Bryan Oliver said the school has a lot of our families dealing with the damage from the storms. At the facility on Dallas Avenue, in the path of the storm, power is back but damage is limited.
"As far as damage, we were very fortunate. We had some trees down, the awning outside the library was taken off in the wind, and the concession stand grilling station collapsed. We also had damage to the baseball scoreboard and the fence around the football field. Currently, we do not know of any major structural damage to the school buildings," Oliver said.
