John T. Morgan Academy has been named both a President’s Award winner and a Blue Ribbon School for the 2021-22 school year. The awards were announced at the AISA Annual Conference held at Vaughn Forest Church in Montgomery on Monday.
According to the AISA, the President’s Award was established by the AISA for the specific purpose of recognizing member schools that achieve academic excellence during the school year, and it is awarded to only one school per academic classification, which are based on student enrollment.
Also, the Blue Ribbon Award program is sponsored by the AISA to recognize member schools with outstanding educational programs. To be considered for the AISA Blue Ribbon Award, a school must complete a rigorous application process and exemplify excellence in scholastic achievement, professional learning, student involvement and community interaction. These schools have demonstrated a high level of excellence in their academic and student programs.
Dr. Bryan Oliver, headmaster for Morgan Academy said, “I am extremely proud that Morgan Academy has once again been recognized as a Blue Ribbon School and a President's Award winner.”
He said, “These awards speak to the dedication of our teachers and students, who give their time and talents to make us the best school in the area.”
Oliver also said, “I am thankful for the many teachers that pour into our students as sponsors and mentors. It is wonderful to be at a school that focuses on providing opportunities for our students to excel, and I appreciate the AISA and the role they play in this as well."
The criteria for winning the AISA President’s Award includes achievement in all areas of school excellence such as: academic achievement, professional development, extra-curricular involvement, school improvement and other activities that celebrate excellence in education. In addition, this award also serves as a symbol of recognition to the individuals who have given unselfishly of their time to serve as President to the Alabama Independent School Association.
Karim Oaks is director of instruction for Morgan Academy.
