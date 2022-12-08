Morgan Academy's Middle School Scholars Bowl Team placed first in AISA District Competition recently.
The team strategized and won all three rounds. Jack Bearden was High Scorer for the competition. The team will advance to the AISA State Competition on Jan. 18.
Team members are Ashley Cox, Leighton Grace Bennett, Lil Yeager, Parker Hewston, Thomas Clay Atchison, Patrick Johnson, Jace Buster and Jack Bearden. Karim Oaks is the sponsor.
