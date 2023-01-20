Two of the 2023 Youth Tour delegates representing Pioneer Electric at the Montgomery Youth Tour in March are from Morgan Academy in Selma.
Hope Holladay and Lelia Kelly were selected for the program.
Other students are Alli Butts from Fort Dale and Jayden McMillan of Mackenzie High.
