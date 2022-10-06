The University of Alabama's Moundville Archaeological Park will celebrate and demonstrate Native American culture and history with a festival on Oct. 12-15.
The upcoming festival will be the first in person event since 2019 and will feature a hoop dancing performance by Lyndon Alec, and Chikasha Hithla, a group demonstrating Chickasaw stomp dancing.
The event will also feature reenactments and demonstrations cooking, dressmaking, tools and weapons. Children's activities and vendors will also be available.
“The festival is one the largest events that brings people to the park every year,” said Moundville Archaeological Park Director, Dr. Clay Nelson. “And while virtual events can help educate about Moundville, nothing can compare to experiencing the site in-person."
"We can describe the earthen mounds as much as we want but seeing them in person really helps illustrate what great engineering feats the Indigenous peoples of Alabama were doing in the 13th century.”
Admission is $10 per person but free for children of ages five and younger. Admission is $8 for pre-registered groups of 10 or more people.
Festival hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information visit the festival page on UA's website.
