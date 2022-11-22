Move Montgomery will host Gobble Wobble on Friday, Nov. 25 at Cloverdale Park to support the Montgomery Area Food Bank.
The event is free, though donations of non-perishable food are requested.
"In the midst of the holidays, we want to ensure individuals and families have access to food they need to live healthy, active lives," said the City of Montgomery's Facebook page.
Monetary donations can be made here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.