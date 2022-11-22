5K stock image

Stock image from istockphoto.com

 Neustockimages

Move Montgomery will host Gobble Wobble on Friday, Nov. 25 at Cloverdale Park to support the Montgomery Area Food Bank. 

The event is free, though donations of non-perishable food are requested. 

"In the midst of the holidays, we want to ensure individuals and families have access to food they need to live healthy, active lives," said the City of Montgomery's Facebook page. 

Monetary donations can be made here.  

