A suspect in a murder in Mississippi was captured by authorities at a location between Selma and Marion Junction on Sunday morning.
According to a report from Alabama News Network the suspect was identified as Edward Bush, Jr., 22.
He had stopped on Highway 80 to get gas for a truck that he allegedly stole when he was approached by authorities. He then fled on foot into a wooded area before he was captured during a manhunt.
He is currently being held in Dallas County and will be extradited to Mississippi.
