The NAACP and other groups will hold a rally for Michael Jennings, a reverend who was featured on national media after being arrested by Childersburg police in Talladega County.
According to multiple media reports police were called to a neighborhood where Jennings was found to be watering plants at a house that was not his. When he was detained and questioned, he said that he was watering the plants for his neighbor at the house.
Footage obtained by NPR of the arrest can be seen here.
In addition to the NAACP the rally will be attended by attorneys representing Jennings, the Alabama Poor People Campaign, the Greater Birmingham Ministries and others.
“There were so many things that the police officers did that were not in accordance with good Community Policing Tactics," said Benard Simelton, President, Alabama State Conference of the NAACP.
"These poor judgment decisions reflect poorly on the type of training the Childersburg police officers receive…if they were acting in accordance within police guidelines.”
A press conference will be held at the Hugo L. Black United States Courthouse in Birmingham on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The rally will follow at Kelly Ingram Park on 500 17th Street North at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
