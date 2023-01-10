NACA will host a four-day event at Ebenezer Baptist Church where homeowners may receive counseling sessions on qualifying for an affordable mortgage program.
The event will offer one on one counselling for those interested in qualifying for NACA's Best in America Mortgage.
"We are excited about our partnership with NACA in creating outstanding economic opportunities," said sponsor and Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. "You have an obligation to to come to this extraordinary free event. We are standing on the shoulders of Martin Luther King Jr. and all those who have fought for economic justice. See you there."
For more information, see the City of Selma's Facebook post here.
The event will be held on Jan. 13 to 16 at Ebenezer Baptist Church on 1548 FD Reese Street.
