A national AIDS memorial quilt initiative is coming to Selma this weekend.
“Change the Pattern," a multi-city initiative issuing a call to action addressing HIV in Black, Brown, and LGBTQ+ communities in the South, arrives in Selma on Christmas parade day on Dec. 3.
Organizers spoke to The Selma Sun indicating the programming will include a community conversation and learning session over lunch from 12:30-1:15 p.m. Saturday. A panel-making workshop will take place after from 1:30-4 p.m.
“We are so eager and excited to bring this programming to historic Selma,” stated David Wyley Long, CTP coordinator. “We look forward to hearing your voice,” he said of the upcoming learning activities.
The quilting workshop will include allowing Selma participants to create new panels that will be added to the traveling quilt.
“The complete quilt is 57 miles long,” said Long. “However, Black and Brown people are less than 2 miles of the quilt, hence the true goal of the project, to capture more stories and panels of the underrepresented.”
The quilt will also be displayed in Birmingham and Montgomery and will feature a panel created by iconic civil rights leader Rosa Parks.
The Selma event will take place downtown in the Arts & Entertainment District at the Ancient Africa, Enslavement, & Civil War Museum, 1410 Water Avenue.
