Alabamians who led the effort to get the Black Belt named a National Heritage Area said they expect the designation to bring a host of direct and indirect benefits to the region.
President Joe Biden signed into law last week a bill submitted by Rep. Terri Sewell that declares the Black Belt region in Alabama a National Heritage Area.
“Today is a truly historic day for Alabama’s Black Belt!” Sewell said on the day the bill was signed into law. “For the first time, many historic areas in the Black Belt will be designated as a National Heritage Area, freeing up additional federal resources for historic preservation, tourism and economic development.”
