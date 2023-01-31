The moment the EF2 tornado cleared on Jan. 12, neighbors have been pulling together to help each other, and people and organizations from other places have come to help.
In the days immediately following the tornado, about 50 people from Baptist churches from all over Alabama came to Selma to lend a hand in the cleanup. Kathy Smith from Northside Baptist Church in Selma said that the West Central Baptist Association, which is made up of many churches in the region, set up a command center and stayed at Elkdale Baptist Church.
Smith reported that Samaritans’ Purse, an international disaster relief organization that came to Selma after Hurricane Zeta, has returned to help after this tornado. “They are staying at Westwood Baptist Church,” Smith said. A third national Christian group, Eight Days of Hope, came to help are staying at Valley Grande Baptist Church.
