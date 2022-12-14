Arizona real estate development firm Zoned Properties is set to open a new brokerage office in Alabama to support the medical cannabis market.
Zoned Properties develops real estate for regulated industries, including legalized cannabis.
Chey Garrigan will be Qualifying Broker for Alabama's market. According to a press release from Zoned Properties she is a licensed real estate broker that specializes in "controversial land issues."
“We are thrilled to expand our national brokerage and create a local presence in Alabama," said Zoned Properties COO and President Berekk Blackwell. "The state has a comprehensive application process and Chey brings extensive experience in commercial real estate. In addition, her advocacy background as one of the leading voices for Alabama’s medical cannabis program is an asset for our team."
She has served as Chief Executive Director of the Alabama Cannabis Industry Association for three years.
“I’m excited to join Zoned Properties and represent Alabama,” said Garrigan. "Identifying and securing a site location is often the most challenging requirement for applicants. At Zoned Properties, we have both local and national experts to assist stakeholders throughout the process.”
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is taking state license applications until Dec. 30. The commission will award five vertically integrated licenses, 12 cultivation licenses, four dispensary licenses, and four processor licenses.
“Our Alabama brokerage provides applicants with direct access to Zoned Properties’ integrated cannabis commercial real estate services,” said the developer's CEO and Chairman Bryan McLaren.
