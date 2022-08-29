Trustmark National Bank has named Bradley "Brad" Rebel as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Audit Executive.
In his position, Rebel will be responsible for Trustmark's internal audit function.
“Brad has a distinguished career record and proven leadership in the financial services industry. We look forward to the significant contributions he will make to help drive the continued success of our company,” said Trustmark CEO Duane Dewey. “We are delighted to welcome him into the Trustmark family and to our leadership team.”
According to a press release from Trustmark Rebel is a certified bank auditor and has more than 30 years of experience in his field.
“I am excited to join Trustmark and be a part of a company whose strong core values are exemplified daily and contribute to the company’s success,” stated Mr. Rebel. “I look forward to working with Trustmark’s audit team and building upon the strong foundation that is in place.”
