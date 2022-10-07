Selma Chili Cookoff has a new date set for Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. with the deadline to register at Oct. 19.
Funds raised at the event will go to Cahaba Mental Health serving patients in Dallas, Perry, and Wilcox counties.
For questions or to register email info@bbgal.com.
