There are new bicycles at Old Cahawba.
The park has had bikes paid for with Alabama Department of Public Health grant for years, and Regions Bank helped grow the bike fleet by donating a bunch of the green bikes they used in an advertising campaign.
“You get to explore Old Cahawba, you get a little adventure, you learn a little bit of history and you burn off some calories,” Site Director and Archaeologist Linda Derry said.
Derry said the bikes wore out and needed replacing, and they wanted to replace them with sturdy cruiser bikes. Unfortunately, no one in the approved state purchasing system sold bikes.
